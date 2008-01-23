Schott will build facility in New Mexico

German based Schott and Governor Bill Richardson has announced that the company will construct a new solar energy technology production facility in the Mesa del Sol region of Albuquerque, NM, USA.

Initially, the production site will manufacture receivers for concentrated solar thermal power plants (CSP) and 64 Megawatts of photovoltaic (PV) modules. The facility is expected to begin production in 2009 and immediately create 350 jobs. The initial investment in New Mexico by Schott Solar will be on the order of $100 million.



Anticipating the need to increase production of its solar power technologies as the market for renewable energy in the US grows, the new site is designed to support expansion of both its PV and its solar receiver lines. Long term plans call for 1,500 employees representing a total investment of $500 million.