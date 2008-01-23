Sanmina-SCI in France approved social plan

evertiq.com has earlier reported that Sanmina-SCI will close down its plant in Cherbourg, France. According to the latest reports employees at the plant was approved an social plan of 87%.

Sanmina-SCI employees voted on Tuesday with 87% for a social plan of 27,6 million euros. This allocation is made to compensate employees, but also to offer them social flanking measures. Some employees were not happy with the outcome of the vote, Daily Bourse reports. They threatened to block the gates to the plant on Wednesday to prevent the resumption of deliveries, to put pressure on the management. The plant is the last one that Sanmina-SCI owns in France.