WebTV: Demonstration at<br>Nokia’s plant in Bochum

evertiq.com reported last week that mobile phone producer Nokia has decided to close down its plant in Bochum, Germany.

Today a demonstration took place. People are protesting due to the closure. The plant is expected to close down in June this year by the latest. The production as earlier announced will be transferred to Romania.



A lot o people which don’t work at the plant has been involved in the protest to show there anger about this decision.



