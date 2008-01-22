Electronics Production | January 22, 2008
EMS: a New Dimension in<br>Outsourcing Industry
The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry has begun to equip itself to move beyond being a more outsourced entity of the semiconductor industry.
The semiconductor original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have consistently focused on cost savings, reduced time-to-market, reduced time-to-volume, quality and flexibility in their process of advanced technology evolution. In this manner, EMS providers play a critical role of supporting the semiconductor OEMs in their product development process to perform effectively in all of these aspects through its services and strategic business solutions. Given the changing market scenarios, especially in the consumer electronics sector, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) increasingly depend on electronics manufacturing service (EMS) providers to deliver high-quality products to their customers at the right time and volume.
While EMS providers have created strong footprints in the consumer electronics, communication and automotive industries, they will gradually penetrate into markets such as medical, industrial, retail stores as well as aerospace and defense by proving their capabilities and creating differentiation. Over the years, EMS providers have specialized in enabling the establishment of manufacturing processes in a most efficient way by supporting technology developers and OEMs to reap the fruits of all their development efforts effectively.
“EMS providers greatly depend on OEMs for outsourcing and the increasing competition in the EMS market is driving the EMS providers to provide distinctive value-added services and portray global competence in terms of being able to adapt to dynamic market characteristics,” notes Frost & Sullivan Analyst Kasthuri Jagadeesan.
“EMS providers should also focus on understanding the needs of the customers and the business models of their customers or OEMs in order to achieve profit margins, market share and successful end-products, and when they move towards higher levels of integration, they should offer flexibility in their solutions,” adds Frost & Sullivan analyst Krishnakumar Srinivasan."
