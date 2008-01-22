Electronics Production | January 22, 2008
Bookham to transition to Zurich<br>plant to meet growing demand
Bookham has announced that it has shipped over 4 million polarization stabilised VCSELs for optical computer mouse applications, and that it has transitioned manufacturing to its Laser facility in Zurich, Switzerland to meet increasing volume demand from consumer applications.
The move will allow Bookham to increase capacity of VCSEL production and offer customers scalable manufacturing to meet growing demand. This facility has had massive investments in semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment to provide capacity and well controlled high precision manufacturing environment. As well as established business in the datacoms sector, VCSELs have seen significant take up as an alternative to LEDs in optical computer mice. Manufacturing of VCSELs was previously carried out at the facilities of Avalon in Zurich, Switzerland, which Bookham acquired in 2006.
“We expect that the optical navigation market will ultimately demand high volume production capability approaching 100 Million chips annually,” said Karlheinz Gulden, Director VCSEL products at Bookham. “Low cost and high reliability, combined with stable single mode emission and, crucially, low power consumption, have made VCSELs an attractive option for optical computer mice manufacturers. During last year, Bookham shipped more than 4 Million 850nm single mode VCSELs with active polarization stabilization. With the completed transition to the new facility, we now have the infrastructure in place for further scaling of our manufacturing capacity to meet the explosive demand of VCSEL for low power optical engines.
“We expect that the optical navigation market will ultimately demand high volume production capability approaching 100 Million chips annually,” said Karlheinz Gulden, Director VCSEL products at Bookham. “Low cost and high reliability, combined with stable single mode emission and, crucially, low power consumption, have made VCSELs an attractive option for optical computer mice manufacturers. During last year, Bookham shipped more than 4 Million 850nm single mode VCSELs with active polarization stabilization. With the completed transition to the new facility, we now have the infrastructure in place for further scaling of our manufacturing capacity to meet the explosive demand of VCSEL for low power optical engines.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments