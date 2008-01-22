Triacon in agreement with XJTAG and Altium

Sweden based Triacon group consisting of Triacon Scientific, Triacon Enterprise and Triacon DevTools, have entered into partnership agreement with UK based company XJTAG and Australian based Altium.

Triacon has signed an agreement with XJTAG for their complete line-up of test tools. Triacon will be exclusive distributor for Sweden and Denmark. Also Altium and Triacon have agreed on a joint effort in marketing Altium's CAD software Altium Designer in the Scandinavian region.