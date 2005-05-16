Komax takes over the Ismeca Automation arm of Schweiter

Komax Holding AG, Dierikon is taking over the Ismeca Automation arm of Schweiter Technologies, Horgen.

Production automation system specialist, Contax Ltd, has announced the availability of Ismeca systems to its customers in the UK and Ireland. This follows the announcement by Komax Group, that they are acquiring the Ismeca Automation division of Schweiter Technologies.



Headquartered in La Chaux de Fonds, Switzerland, Ismeca is a specialist in assembly automation for the medical technology sector. Through this acquisition, Komax is now implementing its strategy of significant growth in automation systems production in the medtech field.



The addition of Ismeca significantly strengthens Contax's bespoke automation range which already includes solutions from Komax Systems (formerly Sibos), MTA Automation, Sigma, Sysmelec and Shuttleworth.



In 2004, Ismeca generated the majority of its sales revenue of CHF 41.5 million in the field of medical technology, posting an operating profit of CHF 1.7 million and employing a workforce of around 120. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



Following the takeover of Sigma in February 2005, the acquisition of Ismeca is a further step in the company's expansion of its assembly automation business and one which is an excellent strategic fit with the Komax portfolio. Komax has been active in the medtech sector on a modest scale for a number of years through its US subsidiaries.



For the Komax Group, the La Chaux de Fonds site will thus become a centre of excellence in this particular field. The medical technology sector has specific requirements in terms of the quality of production and of products and, as a stable growth market with double-digit growth rates, is also of particular interest to Komax from an economic point of view.