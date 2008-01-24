Kontron – Order books on record level

In the fourth quarter, Kontron AG has once again boosting orders at hand to a new record level and is now confirming previous statements on sales and earnings expectations in 2007.

As the company announced, orders on the books at the end of the year exceed € 265 million by comparison with € 220 million at the end of 2006. At the same time, the design wins, one of the key indicators for future business developments, have been boosted by 25 percent over 2006.



In spite of the recent rise in market uncertainties fueled by fears of a recession in the United States, the pronounced increase in order levels and design wins confirm that the company is on track in achieving the long-term targets of double-digit growth paired with increasing profitability.