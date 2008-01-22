Panasonic in cooperation with Infineon

Infineon has announced that Panasonic Electronic Devices Co., Ltd, has selected Infineon’s OmniTune™ TUA6045 RF Tuner IC for their digital car television tuner.

"The OmniTune TUA6045 is a compact and highly advanced RF tuner with proven quality and capabilities”, said Mr. Masashi Yasuda of Panasonic Electronic Devices Co., Ltd. "The device made it possible for us to develop a high performance RF tuner for mobile TV reception in automotive applications. This solution will enable people to enjoy a better quality of life with TV services while on the move in the car.”



“We are very pleased to have our OmniTune TUA6045 selected by Panasonic Electronic Devices Co., Ltd. and are proud that our product was able to successfully pass the severe testing criteria of Panasonic Electronic Devices Co., Ltd.”, said Giuseppe Calarco, Vice President, Communication Solutions Business Group and General Manager of the TV Receivers Product Line of Infineon. “This success, especially in the quality driven Japanese market, is a result of our leading technological expertise and the close relations with our customers.”



Infineon Technologies has already started shipment of the TUA6045 to Panasonic Electronic Devices Co., Ltd. for production of their digital car television tuner.