Hella reduces carbon dioxide in lighting

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., a supplier of automotive lighting and electronic equipment, now has developed a broad technology portfolio of series solutions to reduce carbon dioxide (CO(2)) emissions.

Hella's CO(2) reducing lighting products include xenon headlamps and lighting emitting diodes (LEDs), which are, among others, used in daytime running lights.



Carbon dioxide is an odorless and colorless gas that is produced by the combustion of fossil fuels, among other processes, containing carbon such as coal, natural gas and petroleum. The carbon dioxide produced while burning these fossil fuels is then released into the atmosphere. These carbon dioxide concentrations have reached record-high levels in the atmosphere after growing at an accelerated pace in the past year, according to scientists from the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii, USA.



In comparison with average light bulbs found in vehicle headlamps, Hella's xenon headlamps use less power, while doubling light output. Xenon headlamps also use a third less energy than halogen bulbs. A vehicle equipped with a combination of xenon lights and conventional light bulbs in the rear lamps can achieve an energy savings of about 25 percent compared to full halogen lighting.



"While CO(2) reduction is seeing an ever-growing interest in today's environmentally-conscious world, intelligent lighting and electronics solutions from Hella contribute to both to an increase in efficient power generation and to a reduction in energy consumption," explained Dr. Martin Fisher, president of Hella Electronics Corporation.