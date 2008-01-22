Hover-Davis widens its footprint<br>throughout Northern and Eastern Europe

Hover-Davis has announces that, beginning January 1, 2008, it is represented in Northern Europe by Scanditron Danmark A/S.

Last November, Scanditron - a member of the Swedish ElektronikGruppen AB - had acquired PC Trading (Denmark) AS, until then Hover-Davis Rep in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. The newly established Scanditron Danmark A/S now will include Finland and the Baltics too as Hover-Davis sales territory.



"The acquisition of PC Trading represents a stage in our plans to grow in the Nordic market by being active in consolidation towards larger and more complex players," says ElektronikGruppen AB President and CEO Johann Ålander. With this acquisition, including LaserCut ApS, Scanditron also gains a market leading position in stencil making in the Nordic region.



"We choose our suppliers after careful evaluation and it is no coincidence that they are world leaders within their area," says Scanditron Product Manager Tage Hausgaard Poulsen. "Our wide range of quality products is complemented by our extensive knowledge and long experience in electronic production. Scanditron offers full-scale services such as technical and process support, training and application assistance - at the customer’s factories or in our facilities."



For Hover-Davis the transition from PC Trading to Scanditron Danmark strengthens its presence in the Northern and Eastern European regions, which have seen major industrial activities and a rush of investment in the last several years.



"We are delighted to be part of the Scanditron network," says Mike Hayward, Director of Sales – Europe for Hover-Davis/Unovis Solutions. "We strive to deliver innovative, high-quality, best-value component delivery solutions, in-depth process knowledge, and excellent customer service and support. Europe is an important area for us, comprising a rapidly developing set of new customers in electronics manufacturing."