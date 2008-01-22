District Court dismissed all<br>charges against Scanfil

The District Court of Helsinki has dismissed all charges against the Chairman of Scanfil's Board of Directors and against Scanfil's former CEO in legal proceedings that concerned a delayed profit warning at the turn of 2005–2006.

The District Court of Helsinki also dismissed the prosecutor's claim for sentencing Scanfil plc to a fine imposed on a corporation of EUR 25,000. According to the court's decision, the state is obliged to pay defendants legal expenses.



The prosecutor also considered charges against two members of the Board of Directors for alleged misuse of insider information. The prosecutor decided already earlier to waive charges in this respect. Scanfil and its management have all along denied all the suspicions.