Briton EMS invests in audio analyzer

UK based EMS provider Briton EMS has invested in a Prism Sound dScope Series III audio analyser to meet the demands from its customer Link Research.

Prism Sound dScope Series III audio analyser is been used at Briton EMS for production line testing on a new wireless camera from Link Research, according to Electronicstalk. Last year Briton EMS receives a contract from Link Research to build and test the L1500 SD/HD system - a new wireless camera system from Link Research, Electronicstalk reports. Therefore Briton EMS has invested in such equipment. Link Research already uses the instrument in its own R&D facility.