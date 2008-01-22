National Semiconductor cuts jobs in Scotland

US based semiconductor maker National Semiconductor will sell certain manufacturing equipment and lay off approximately 200 employees at its plants in Europe and the United States.

The plants that will be affected by this decision are the Greenock plant in Scotland, the Arlington plant in Texas and the South Portland plant in Maine, US.



Currently the Arlington and Greenock plants employ more than 400 people each. The South Portland plant has more than 500 people. According to the company most jobs will be affected at the Arlington and Greenock plants, RTT News reports.