LPKF appoints boss for LaserMicronics

The Board of Managing Directors of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has appointed Lars Ederleh as new Managing Director of its subsidiary LaserMicronics GmbH with immediate effect.

Ederleh has run the operative business of LaserMicronics since May 2005. The 34 year-old graduate engineer follows Kai Bentz, who was appointed to the Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG in October 2007.



LaserMicronics GmbH is located at Garbsen and Erlangen in Germany. The company specialises in production services in the areas of laser machining and laser plastics welding which are mainly carried out on LPKF systems.