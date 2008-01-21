Enics transfers PCB assembly<br>from Vaasa to Lohja

Switzerland based EMS provider Enics plans to transfer a large portion of its printed circuit board assembly from Vaasa to Lohja, Finland. Approximately 100 employees may be redundant.

The Vasa plant will be responsible for end production with its own sales department. No lay-offs or negotiations have so far been taking place however up to 100 employees may be redundant due to this decision, local media reported. The picture shows the Vaasa plant in Finland.