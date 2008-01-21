Foxconn not interested in buying<br>the Elcoteq plant in Russia

evertiq.com reported earlier this morning that EMS provider Elcoteq is searching for investors or a buyer for the St. Petersburg plant in Russia. According to the latest reports EMS provider Foxconn is not interested in taking over the plant.

According to Andrey Korzhakov General Director for the Russian branch of Foxconn, the company will not buy the St. Petersburg plant from Elcoteq, Cnews reports. evertiq.com reported in August last year that in cooperation with PC manufacturer Hewlett-Packard, EMS Giant Foxconn, will construct a $50 million plant in St. Petersburg, Russia for PCs and LCD monitors.