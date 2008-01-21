Elcoteq reportedly looking to<br>divest St. Petersburg plant

EMS provider Elcoteq is searching for investors or a buyer for the St. Petersburg plant in Russia.

Analysts predict that this movement by Elcoteq can be caused by reduction of orders from Nokia. When the company constructed the plant St. Petersburg it was loaded by 50% only, Cnews reports. Apparently, this have influenced the solution of the Elcoteq management to divest the plant.