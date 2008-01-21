Ormecon’s first line installed in China

Following a positive production scale test, Ormecon has installed its first PCB surface finish line at an OEM in China.

The South China surface finish subcontractor Quan Yi Xing (Shajing / Shenzhen) decided to install a commercial size line which will be able to run all four “OM Nanofinish” processes.



During these days, technical details are under discussion, the line will start to be in operation in second quarter of 2008. With this line, Ormecon’s Nanofinish can be run in three lines worldwide. The first line (a vertical one) has been installed in Korea at YooJin end of last year, this line is now in operation and is delivering PCB samples with OM Nanofinish. A second line (horizontal) will be installed at ggp Peters in Germany, a fully integrated PCB producer.



In addition to these soon three lines (Korea, Germany, China), a pilot scale line is installed in Ormecon’s headquarter in Ammersbek (close to Hamburg), Germany, where most of the samples for interested customers are finished.