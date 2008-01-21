Chinese author writes book about Foxconn

An economics author and researcher from Peking University, Xu Mingtian has written a book based on EMS provider Foxconn and its CEO Terry Kuo poor corporate responsibility in 2006.

The book is called "Terry Kuo and Foxconn" and its intentions are to help to reverse the public's negative perception of Taiwan's Foxconn and its CEO Terry Kuo.



British magazine Britain's Mail wrote an article in early 2007 on how Foxconn's plant in Shenzhen was exploiting Chinese workers. Due to this report Foxconn had a public relations crisis, Chinatechnews reports.



The inspiration for writing the book came from the public rebuke of Foxconn, Xu Mingtian said. He also said he knew much about Foxconn, and understood that many people criticized it without knowing the facts. He denied that he had been paid by Foxconn to write the book.