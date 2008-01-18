Possible lack of skilled personnel<br>for Flextronics new plant in Russia

evertiq.com reporter earlier today that EMS provider Flextronics plans to build a plant in St Petersburg, Russia. According to latest report Flextronics may have to deal with issue of personnel in Russia.

The President of Aquarious, Alexander Kalinin believes that Flextronics may have to deal with issue of personnel with the establishment of the new plant. Alexander Kalinin said the labour market in St. Petersburg is highly pressured, Cnews reports.



Mr. Kalinin told Cnews, “Students of IT specialties are recruited by Russian and foreign companies for the 3rd year at the university. The same can be said about qualified workers. The example is the Ford plant, which is experiencing serious problems because of personnel problems and trade union activities."