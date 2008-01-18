New CEO at NCAB Danmark

PCB trading company NCAB Denmark is changing its CEO as the former CEO Tanja Christabel left the company and changed industry.

Bjarne Nielsen, former Sales Manager at PCB producer Elcon in Denmark is the new Chef Executive Officer for NCAB Denmark.



Bjarne Nielsen has in the past been running PCB producer Permeta in Denmark which was purchased by Elcon in 1999. At Elcom he was appointed Sales Manager where he worked since then.



PCB trading company NCAB has a strong focus on growth at all of its local offices; however Germany is the market in where the company put most of its focus at the moment.