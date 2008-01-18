New owners maps out future<br>for former TT Electronics plant

The new Indian owners of one of the world’s oldest cable companies have mapped out their commitment. They said they are in for the long-haul as they aim to turn the loss-making plant into profit.

The new owners will invest in all possible ways to make this company work they told nebusiness.co.uk. The owners also said they wanted to ensure high-quality manufacturing skills are nurtured and plan to develop the company’s training programme. As the business grows and the product range develops with more specialised and high-margin products the owners will be investing in new staff to ensure they have the specialist skills needed according to nebusiness.co.uk.



AEI Cables has recently strengthened its team with the appointment of a new regional manager for London, the Home Counties and East Anglia. Chris Pike joins the team as the business grows its UK network to service wholesalers, contractors, design consultants and local authorities, the company said in a press release.



Paramount Communications Ltd. bought the plant in Birtley, the north east of England, from TT Electronics for 13 million pounds in October 2007. Paramount Communications Ltd. is one of India’s largest cable manufacturers. It is owned by the Aggrawal brothers (Sanjay and Sandeep).