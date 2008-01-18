Nokia shifts production to Hungary as well

evertiq.com reported earlier this week that mobile phone manufacturer Nokia will close its plant in Bochum, Germany and move the production to Romania. According to BBJ the company will also move the production to Hungary.

Now politicians and locals are upset at Nokia’s decision to close the plant and move the production to Romania and Hungary.



Jurgen Ruttgers local state premier wants an investigation, to see if Nokia took unfair advantage of subsidies of up to €60 million in state subsidies and between €23 million and €28 million from the German government in research aid, the BBJ reports. Until September 2006 Nokia got the subsidies in exchange for guaranteeing the jobs in Bochum, Germany.



According to Nokia the company has not received any European Union subsidies in moving production to Romania and Hungary. The company said it has registered for financial support from the Hungarian government.