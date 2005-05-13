Electronics Production | May 13, 2005
Powerbox strengthens its business in Germany
The Powerbox Group establishes a new and dedicated power supply company in Germany and at the same time announces divestment of the UPS business to Newave.
The Powerbox Group is establishing Powerbox Power Supply GmbH in Germany. “Germany is an important market for Powerbox, and with the new company, entirely focused on our core business of power supplies, we will be able to further improve our service to the customers” says Per O. Mannerford, CEO of the Powerbox Group. Powerbox Power Supply GmbH will offer the market standard power products as well as custom specific power designs.
NEWAVE, the Swiss UPS-manufacturer, is at the same time acquiring Powerbox UPS business – Powerbox Secure Systems - in Germany. “Powerbox Secure System has, over time, moved the focus to large redundant UPS solutions and this is far from our core business of standard- and custom design power supplies. The offer from Newave is a very good solution for us, and enables us to concentrate on our core business” says Louis Masreliez, Business Area President in Stockholm.
NEWAVE, whose head quarter lies in Quartino Switzerland, belongs to one of the top 10 largest manufacturers of three phase UPS units, and is recognized by its modular and redundant systems. NEWAVE’s customers include global companies active in trading, banking, insurance, and in telecommunications.
The Pwerbox Group with head quarter in Gnesta, Sweden, is one of Europe's leading manufacturers and suppliers of power converters and associated products, offering, in partnership with the customers, the optimal power converter solution to each application in terms of price, performance, delivery, quality and environment.
The Pwerbox Group is one of the most international companies in the power supply industry with subsidiaries in 15 countries in Europe, USA, Asia and Australia/New Zeeland. CRAFTEC is also a wholly owned subsidiary in the Powerbox group.
