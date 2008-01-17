Electronics failure caused airline crash at London Heathrow

A British Airways Boeing 777 flight flying in from Beijing on januar 17 2008, crash landed at Heathrow Airport outside London, England. All 136 passengers and 16 crew escaped from the plane and are now safe.

An airport worker told the BBC the pilot said he had lost all power, and had been forced to glide the plane in to land. The pilot also told him all the electronics had also failed. He and the rest of the crew had no working warning system, the plane just went down on the run way. British Airways has not yet given any reason for the crash landing.



The aircraft was operating as flight BA38 from Beijing, China. Photograph taken by Airliners.net.