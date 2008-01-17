PartnerTech & Gunnebo to expand agreement

Gunnebo Cash Automation, a subsidiary of the Gunnebo security group, has signed a new cooperative agreement with PartnerTech to manufacture products for its SafePay cash handling system. The agreement runs until 2010.

“We have collaborated with PartnerTech for several years and are very satisfied with the results,” says Bertil Gunnesson, Operations Manager at Gunnebo Cash Automation. “That's why we have decided to work together more closely on our strategically important SafePay cash handling system. PartnerTech is already manufacturing the coin handling unit for the system. In accordance with this agreement, PartnerTech is also taking over production of the bill handling unit from another supplier.”



SafePay is a closed, recirculating system for cash handling at retail outlets. Collaboration between the two companies began in 2003 when PartnerTech helped develop the coin handling unit of SafePay.



The new general agreement runs until 2010. Production is at PartnerTech's customer center in Åtvidaberg, Sweden, which specializes in systems integration.



“We are very pleased that Gunnebo Cash Automation is entrusting more of their production to us,” says Acting PartnerTech CEO Rune Glavare. “Our Åtvidaberg customer center has the expertise needed to ensure superior service and quality for this kind of product.”