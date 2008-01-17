ProtoDesign selects DEK

ProtoDesign has decided to partner with DEK and has selected the Horizon 03i platform for its manufacturing requirements.

Commenting on the decision to select DEK, John C. Zimmer, Manufacturing Manager at ProtoDesign says the Horizon 03i was the obvious choice for many reasons. “Prior to investing in the Horizon 03i, we were running a manual screen printing operation –the only piece of our SMT production that was still manual. When we decided to automate the pre-placement process, we evaluated all the players in the screen printing business and, frankly, DEK’s solution just delivered more of what we need – a robust system with outstanding repeatability, an experienced team that can assist with applications requirements, and a world-class customer support infrastructure.”



“We realize that by DEK’s standards, we’re a small customer,” says Zimmer as he watches the Horizon 03i print another board with absolute precision. “But, the attention we have been given thus far and the expertise and professionalism displayed by the DEK team have confirmed what others already know: DEK treats all customers as equals. We couldn’t be more delighted with our decision and we know our customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries of the Horizon 03i’s capabilities.”