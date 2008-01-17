Weaker demand in Asian handset PCB market

According to industry sources quoted by DigiTimes.com, handset printed circuit board makers expects a fall in the first-quarter sales due to lower demand from mobile handset makers.

Orders from handset vendors such as Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Apple and HTC is not reaching previously expected levels, according to DigiTimes. It looks like orders from these manufacturers will stay flat or drop up to 10 per cent during the first quarter in 2008. This is due to a weaker demand on the mobile phone consumer market in China. Also orders from Motorola remains weak and there is no sign of any planned increase.



Unitech Printed Circuit Board expects a 5-10% drop in the first quarter, according to DigiTime’s source. Unitech's handset PCB shipments for the fourth quarter rose 3% sequentially to 25 million units, according to DigiTimes sources.