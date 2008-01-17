Applied Materials plans downsizing in Israel

Semiconductor equipment company Applied Materials said earlier this week that it plans to cut its global workforce. Sources told "Globes" that the company plans to dismiss dozens of employees in Israel.

According to a source to "Globes", Applied Material plans to dismiss dozens of employees from its local development and production center. The development and production center in Israel currently employs 1100 people. Applied Materials said it will cut its workforce by 7% or 1000 employees due to cost-savings.