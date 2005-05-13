Sanmina-SCI announce green services initiatives

Sanmina-SCI Corporation has announced its “green” services initiatives are successfully helping original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) comply with global environmental protection initiatives such as the European Union’s (EU’s) RoHS (Restriction of Certain Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment) legislations.

The EU Directive requires the removal of a number of hazardous substances, including lead and other materials, from electronic components, products and assemblies by July 1, 2006. Over the past three years, Sanmina-SCI has continued to advance its technology leadership role by proactively developing and implementing RoHS-compliant processes, including lead-free manufacturing and component procurement, while managing the environmentally sound recovery and disposal of waste from electrical and electronic equipment.



Currently the majority of Sanmina-SCI’s global manufacturing sites are ready to manufacture RoHS-compliant products. Furthermore, the Company continues to successfully partner with its customers in developing a “green strategy,” bringing these organizations in alignment with environmentally friendly programs to ensure compliance well before the July 2006 deadline. For certain Asian customers, Sanmina-SCI has been shipping lead-free assemblies for over 18 months.



The Sanmina-SCI RoHS/WEEE program and “green services” initiative has stringently focused on materials scheduled to be banned under the European Parliament Directive 2002/95/EC, which includes lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ethers. In addition to industry-leading internal programs, Sanmina-SCI participates in industry and customer-focused lead-free consortia initiatives such as the National Electronics Manufacturers Initiative (NEMI) and IPC/JEDEC committees. Sanmina-SCI’s objective is to encourage and facilitate the open exchange of ideas and technology that will address the needs of our global environment today and in the future.