Frontline launches InCoupon

Frontline PCB Solutions, a Orbotech - Valor company and a supplier of pre-production CAM and engineering software solutions for the PCB industry, today announced InCoupon, a new automatic impedance coupon generator for PCB manufacturers.

According to a press release, InCoupon automatically generates impedance coupon layouts — rapidly and with small panel footprint — leveraging Frontline’s CAM and engineering technologies. InCoupon enables impedance line testing at the sub-assembly stage to avoid costly scrap from faulty inner-layer impedance measurements.



“InCoupon revolutionizes impedance coupons creation,” said Mossi Oz, Co-President of Frontline PCB Solutions. “By replacing complex, manual calculations with an intelligent Wizard that automatically computes reliable coupons in seconds, coupon design becomes a simple, standard task and testability requirements are fulfilled.”



InCoupon’s embedded understanding of the buildup structure and ability to detect optimal drill interconnectivity across sub-assembly layers enables the use of existing board drill layers for coupon layer interconnectivity. InCoupon keeps the number of coupons to a minimum, without compromising testability Frontline said in a press release. All coupons meet DRC, signal integrity and testability requirements.



With full CAM and engineering integration, InCoupon reads impedance line definitions and CAM layer data to generate impedance coupons, the buildup structure and a sub-assembly list, and to identify optimal interconnectivity for coupon layers. In addition, InCoupon integrates seamlessly with Frontline’s CAM and engineering product suite — InPlan, InPlan Flex, InStack, Genesis 2000 and GenFlex.