Demonstrations at Sanmina-SCI<br>Tourlaville continue

At the Sanmina-SCI plant in Tourlaville, France, demonstrations continue in front of the grids of the factory.

This morning employees have once again blocked the grids to the company. A negotiation is carried out in Paris since yesterday. The company must make it possible to specify the methods of the social plan of the closing of the site, according to media web page Ouest-France.