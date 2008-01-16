EVG wins order from European<br>electronics manufacturer

EV Group (EVG) a supplier of manufacturing equipment for the advanced packaging/3D interconnect, MEMS, SOI , nanotechnology, compound semiconductor and silicon-based power devices markets has received a multi-million-Euro order from a European plastic electronics manufacturer for the high-volume production of flexible displays.

The multiple system order will be installed at the customer's facility between now and mid-2008, and leveraged in the development of flexible display modules used within thin, light and robust consumer electronics products, such as portable electronic readers.



Since 2004, EVG has been working closely with Arizona State University's Flexible Display Center (FDC) to leverage its advanced resist coating technology to address the burgeoning flexible display arena. The FDC, of which EVG is a principal member, is a university/industry/government collaborative venture chartered with developing high performance, commercially-viable, conformal and flexible displays that are lightweight, rugged, low power and low cost.