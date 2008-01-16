X-FAB's Malaysian fab goes Analog/Mixed-Signal

X-FAB Silicon Foundries has announced a major milestone in its process of transforming the X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia, facility into an analog/mixed-signal foundry operation.

Within 15 months of closing the merger that added the Sarawak facility, X-FAB has transferred four complex processes and added a new 0.18 micrometer technology to its line-up. This rapid progress aligns with the company’s substantial growth during the past year, and allows X-FAB to satisfy rising customer demand worldwide for analog/mixed-signal technologies.



The processes transferred include two 0.6 micrometer processes – CX06, an analog/mixed-signal process; and XB06, a high-performance BiCMOS process.



X-FAB also moved two 0.35 micrometer processes – XH035, a high-performance analog/mixed-signal process with high-voltage and embedded non-volatile memory (NVM); and XL035, a low-threshold process with embedded non-volatile memory.