Alcatel-Lucent WiMAX center<br>endorsed by Taiwan government

Alcatel-Lucent will open its WiMAX application and interoperability testing (IOT) center to local Taiwan customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturers, working with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to help foster a robust, mature WiMAX ecosystem in Taiwan.

In October Alcatel-Lucent signed a memorandum of understanding with the MOEA, at the 2007 WiMAX Forum Taipei Showcase and Conference in Taipei, in which both parties agreed to jointly promote the development of WiMAX products. The local WiMAX center is a key highlight of the effort to establish a robust and mature WiMAX ecosystem in Taiwan.



The Taiwan center will provide an end-to-end interoperability testing environment for local companies producing communications equipment for businesses and residences. The center also will leverage Alcatel-Lucent’s global research and development expertise to help accelerate the development and introduction of a variety of high-speed multimedia applications in Taiwan.