Flextronics plans to open<br>an R&D center in Russia

EMS giant Flextronics is looking to expand on the Russian market with a Research and Development center.

Eastern Europe is still a hot spot for investment. EMS provider Flextronics is looking to open a Research and Development center in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to a Market Outlook made by Mr. Walt Custer.



evertiq.com reported earlier that Intel's director for relations with government organizations in the CIS, Denis Gudym, was unofficially coordinating the efforts of two American EMS providers, Flextronics and Jabil Circuits to establish production in Russia.