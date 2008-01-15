OK names sales channel manager for Europe

OK International has announced the appointment of Rick Nuttall to the position of Sales Channel Manager for Europe.

This new position is part of a regional sales reorganization that will provide increased levels of communication for the company with both end users and distributors throughout all of Europe. In his new role, Rick is responsible for the marketing management of the company’s Broadline distributor partners.



In a related move, OK International has restructured its direct sales organization into two branches. Western and southern European sales will be directed by Cyril Jehanne, and northern and central European sales territories will be the responsibility of Thomas Stenzel.