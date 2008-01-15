Nokia to transfer from Germany to Romania

evertiq.com reported earlier today that mobile phone manufacturer Nokia will stopping production of mobile phones in Germany and will close its Bochum plant. According to latest reports most of the production from the German plant will move to Nokia in Romania.

The transfer of the production is expected to move by mid-2008. Nokia currently produces phones at two other European plants one which is located in Finland and the other one in Hungary, The Wall Street Journal reports. The first handsets at the Romanian plant are expected to come in the first quarter. According to a spokeswoman for Nokia much of the production currently done at Bochum will be moved to Romania.