PartnerTech hires ex-Solectron manager

PartnerTech has appointed Eldon Lindsay as its UK business development manager. The former Solectron employee will spearhead a team which will focus on building strategic partnerships with larger electronics original equipment manufacturers across the medical, aerospace & defence, industrial and telecoms markets.

Eldon has worked in the electronics industry for over 20 years. He joins PartnerTech from Solectron Dunfermline, where he was a business development manager with responsibility for large customers. Prior to joining Solectron, he worked as an engineering team leader at Motorola’s automotive division in Stotfold (Hertfordshire), and before that he was a production manager at Alps Electric in Milton Keynes.



In the UK, PartnerTech has facilities in Cambridge, King’s Lynn and Poole.