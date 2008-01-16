Purple Labs opens office in China

France based Purple Labs has opened a new office in Beijing, China to provide full local technical support and expand its sales opportunities throughout the region.

The Beijing office is now led by Gordon Tsang, newly appointed general manager and senior vice president of sales in Asia. Tsang brings more than 15 years of experience in the telecommunications industry with an track record of business and sales achievements in the Asia Pacific marketplace, including positions at Zi Corporation, Magic4 and Openwave Systems. Most recently, Tsang was vice president and general manager for the worldwide client software business at Openwave.