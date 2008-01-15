STMicroelectronics appoints new bosses

STMicroelectronics announced today the appointment of new executive officers, all reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti.

The adjustments meet the evolution of the industry and anticipate the retirement, at the end of Q1, of Company veterans Enrico Villa, Executive Vice President, Director of Europe Region, and Vice President External Technological Co-ordination; and Laurent Bosson, Executive Vice President, Front-End Technology and Manufacturing.



Orio Bellezza, most recently the Assistant General Manager of Front-End Technology and Manufacturing, is promoted to Executive Vice President and steps up to the role of General Manager, Front-end Manufacturing.



Jean-Marc Chery, former general manager of front- and back-end manufacturing operations in Asia-Pacific, is promoted to Executive Vice President and steps into the newly-created post of Chief Technology Officer.



Executive Vice President Andrea Cuomo, who’d previously held corporate strategic marketing and key-account sales responsibilities, and most recently served as Chief Strategic Officer, will step in as General Manager of ST’s Europe Region while keeping his responsibility for the Advanced System Technology organization



Loïc Lietar, previously Group Vice President, Strategies is promoted to Corporate Vice President, Corporate Business Development. In this function, he will also be responsible for producing corporate Market Intelligence and Research and building and maintaining third-party technology relationships in the role of External Technology Coordinator.



Pierre Ollivier, most recently ST Corporate Counsel, is promoted to Corporate Vice President and General Counsel, responsible for all legal matters and the management and valorization of ST’s valuable Intellectual Property.



ST also announced the hiring and appointment of Alisia Grenville. She joins ST in the newly created position of Corporate Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and in this role will maintain relations with stock exchange -related regulatory bodies on all compliance issues. Grenville will also be in charge of the Executive Secretariat of the Supervisory Board, will perform the Company’s Internal Audits and will chair the Company’s Ethics Committee. With substantial experience in corporate governance, regulatory requirements and compliance, Grenville comes to ST from biotechnology leader Serono SA, where she served as Europe and International Compliance Officer.



All the above appointments are effective immediately.



Retiring Executive Vice President for Front-End Technology and Manufacturing, Laurent Bosson spent 24 years with ST and its parent companies, mostly in senior roles managing large sites and organizations. His dedication, commitment and hard work have been visible throughout ST’s manufacturing and research sites and he has served as a role model for management commitment and excellence.



Enrico Villa, who is retiring from his position as Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST’s Europe Region, has spent more than 40 years with the Company, and its parent companies. In addition to playing a key role in organizing the merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs and in the integration of the French and Italian cultures, Villa’s efforts also ensured a high quality representation of the Company at the highest level of the European administrations and with many of the Company’s top accounts.



The experienced new members of the Company’s management bring a wealth of knowledge and skill, accumulated both within the company and outside. They also bring deep awareness of the market and the semiconductor arena, enthusiasm, energy and a fresh determination to succeed. These qualities ensure a smooth transition and an enhanced progression towards new successes for the company. ST’s creation of new executive functions was made to ensure top emphasis on technology development as well as support for the company in key roles such as corporate governance, regulatory requirements and compliance, intellectual property, and all legal matters.