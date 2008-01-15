Electronics Production | January 15, 2008
STMicroelectronics appoints new bosses
STMicroelectronics announced today the appointment of new executive officers, all reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti.
The adjustments meet the evolution of the industry and anticipate the retirement, at the end of Q1, of Company veterans Enrico Villa, Executive Vice President, Director of Europe Region, and Vice President External Technological Co-ordination; and Laurent Bosson, Executive Vice President, Front-End Technology and Manufacturing.
Orio Bellezza, most recently the Assistant General Manager of Front-End Technology and Manufacturing, is promoted to Executive Vice President and steps up to the role of General Manager, Front-end Manufacturing.
Jean-Marc Chery, former general manager of front- and back-end manufacturing operations in Asia-Pacific, is promoted to Executive Vice President and steps into the newly-created post of Chief Technology Officer.
Executive Vice President Andrea Cuomo, who’d previously held corporate strategic marketing and key-account sales responsibilities, and most recently served as Chief Strategic Officer, will step in as General Manager of ST’s Europe Region while keeping his responsibility for the Advanced System Technology organization
Loïc Lietar, previously Group Vice President, Strategies is promoted to Corporate Vice President, Corporate Business Development. In this function, he will also be responsible for producing corporate Market Intelligence and Research and building and maintaining third-party technology relationships in the role of External Technology Coordinator.
Pierre Ollivier, most recently ST Corporate Counsel, is promoted to Corporate Vice President and General Counsel, responsible for all legal matters and the management and valorization of ST’s valuable Intellectual Property.
ST also announced the hiring and appointment of Alisia Grenville. She joins ST in the newly created position of Corporate Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and in this role will maintain relations with stock exchange -related regulatory bodies on all compliance issues. Grenville will also be in charge of the Executive Secretariat of the Supervisory Board, will perform the Company’s Internal Audits and will chair the Company’s Ethics Committee. With substantial experience in corporate governance, regulatory requirements and compliance, Grenville comes to ST from biotechnology leader Serono SA, where she served as Europe and International Compliance Officer.
All the above appointments are effective immediately.
Retiring Executive Vice President for Front-End Technology and Manufacturing, Laurent Bosson spent 24 years with ST and its parent companies, mostly in senior roles managing large sites and organizations. His dedication, commitment and hard work have been visible throughout ST’s manufacturing and research sites and he has served as a role model for management commitment and excellence.
Enrico Villa, who is retiring from his position as Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST’s Europe Region, has spent more than 40 years with the Company, and its parent companies. In addition to playing a key role in organizing the merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs and in the integration of the French and Italian cultures, Villa’s efforts also ensured a high quality representation of the Company at the highest level of the European administrations and with many of the Company’s top accounts.
The experienced new members of the Company’s management bring a wealth of knowledge and skill, accumulated both within the company and outside. They also bring deep awareness of the market and the semiconductor arena, enthusiasm, energy and a fresh determination to succeed. These qualities ensure a smooth transition and an enhanced progression towards new successes for the company. ST’s creation of new executive functions was made to ensure top emphasis on technology development as well as support for the company in key roles such as corporate governance, regulatory requirements and compliance, intellectual property, and all legal matters.
Orio Bellezza, most recently the Assistant General Manager of Front-End Technology and Manufacturing, is promoted to Executive Vice President and steps up to the role of General Manager, Front-end Manufacturing.
Jean-Marc Chery, former general manager of front- and back-end manufacturing operations in Asia-Pacific, is promoted to Executive Vice President and steps into the newly-created post of Chief Technology Officer.
Executive Vice President Andrea Cuomo, who’d previously held corporate strategic marketing and key-account sales responsibilities, and most recently served as Chief Strategic Officer, will step in as General Manager of ST’s Europe Region while keeping his responsibility for the Advanced System Technology organization
Loïc Lietar, previously Group Vice President, Strategies is promoted to Corporate Vice President, Corporate Business Development. In this function, he will also be responsible for producing corporate Market Intelligence and Research and building and maintaining third-party technology relationships in the role of External Technology Coordinator.
Pierre Ollivier, most recently ST Corporate Counsel, is promoted to Corporate Vice President and General Counsel, responsible for all legal matters and the management and valorization of ST’s valuable Intellectual Property.
ST also announced the hiring and appointment of Alisia Grenville. She joins ST in the newly created position of Corporate Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and in this role will maintain relations with stock exchange -related regulatory bodies on all compliance issues. Grenville will also be in charge of the Executive Secretariat of the Supervisory Board, will perform the Company’s Internal Audits and will chair the Company’s Ethics Committee. With substantial experience in corporate governance, regulatory requirements and compliance, Grenville comes to ST from biotechnology leader Serono SA, where she served as Europe and International Compliance Officer.
All the above appointments are effective immediately.
Retiring Executive Vice President for Front-End Technology and Manufacturing, Laurent Bosson spent 24 years with ST and its parent companies, mostly in senior roles managing large sites and organizations. His dedication, commitment and hard work have been visible throughout ST’s manufacturing and research sites and he has served as a role model for management commitment and excellence.
Enrico Villa, who is retiring from his position as Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST’s Europe Region, has spent more than 40 years with the Company, and its parent companies. In addition to playing a key role in organizing the merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs and in the integration of the French and Italian cultures, Villa’s efforts also ensured a high quality representation of the Company at the highest level of the European administrations and with many of the Company’s top accounts.
The experienced new members of the Company’s management bring a wealth of knowledge and skill, accumulated both within the company and outside. They also bring deep awareness of the market and the semiconductor arena, enthusiasm, energy and a fresh determination to succeed. These qualities ensure a smooth transition and an enhanced progression towards new successes for the company. ST’s creation of new executive functions was made to ensure top emphasis on technology development as well as support for the company in key roles such as corporate governance, regulatory requirements and compliance, intellectual property, and all legal matters.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments