Note downsizing: Norrtalje takes the hardest hit

evertiq.com reported earlier this morning that Sweden based EMS provider NOTE plans to lay off 124 employees in Sweden. According to the latest reports to evertiq the Norrtalje plant outside Stockholm will take the hardest hit.

The plant in Skelleftea, Northern Sweden will lay of 24 employees as previously announced, the Skanninge plant will lay of 30 people, the plant in Lund 20, and Norrtalje 50.



Note will transfer these jobs to China and Poland. NOTE’s customers like Ericsson have requested manufacturing capacity in low cost regions, thus the downsizing. NOTE’s plant in Torsy will not be affected.