Nokia close plant in Germany<br>2,300 to be removed

Nokia has announced plans to discontinue the production of mobile devices in Germany and close its Bochum site by mid-2008.

The company plans to move manufacturing to its other, more cost-competitive sites in Europe. As a consequence of the planned shift of production from Bochum to other European sites, Nokia also intends to discontinue other non-production activities at the Bochum site. In conjunction with the announced plans to close its Bochum site, Nokia is also announcing plans to sell its line fit automotive business and it is in negotiations with Sasken Technologies to sell the Bochum-based adaptation software R&D-entity.



The planned closure of the site in Bochum is estimated to affect approximately 2,300 Nokia employees.



Nokia's decision to discontinue manufacturing in Bochum is based on the lack of competitiveness of the location. Renewing the site would require additional investments but even this would not result in manufacturing in Bochum being globally competitive.



Nokia will start the consultations with the employee representatives as soon as possible in order to to reach a satisfactory solution for all parties concerned.