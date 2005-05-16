Harwin choses Arrow

Connector manufacturer Harwin has appointed Arrow to distribute its products in the Nordic region and the Baltic States.

The agreement, which covers Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, extends the existing successful relationship between the two companies in the UK. The move is in line with Arrow’s twin goals of increasing its already strong PEMCO (passive, electromechanical & connector) product offering and spreading successful supplier partnerships throughout the northern European region.



Harwin manufactures a wide range of industry standard interconnects and specialises in the production of high reliability (Datamate) and application specific connector solutions. Catrin Kristensen, Arrow marketing director for PEMCO products, said: “Harwin is an important player in the UK market and Arrow sees the potential to achieve the same performance in the Nordic countries and the Baltic States.” Hedley Fletcher, European business manager at Harwin, added: “Arrow is a valued partner for us as it has proved its commitment to interconnection products and attained high market shares across the Nordic and Baltic regions.”