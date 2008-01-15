BMW Sauber and Cadence to<br>collaborate over F1 Technology

BMW Motorsport Deploys Technology from Cadence to Develop the Next Generation of BMW Sauber F1 Team Car.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc., BMW Motorsport and BMW Sauber AG, today announced a comprehensive partnership which includes sponsorship and technology collaboration. Cadence will become an Official Supplier to the BMW Sauber F1 Team and Official Partner of the Formula BMW. BMW Motorsport and the BMW Sauber F1 Team will deploy technology from Cadence to develop the next generation of leading-edge F1 racing cars.



"We are proud to become an Official Supplier to the BMW Sauber F1 Team and we are very excited about this long-term partnership, where we will work closely with both the teams of BMW Sauber F1 and the Formula BMW of BMW Motorsport," said Craig Johnson, corporate vice president of marketing and strategy for Cadence Design Systems.



"Formula 1," added BMW Motorsport Director Prof. Dr. Mario Theissen, "is a high-tech discipline. It demands the control and coordination of hundreds of parameters simultaneously and the precise execution of every step. Cutting-edge technology is a crucial success factor, and BMW has accepted the challenge. We are delighted that a strong partner such as Cadence will collaborate and partner with us."



Cadence and BMW Motorsport will also join forces and leverage their extensive experience for the development of new advanced design flows and reference methodologies for automotive system development.



"These jointly developed reference methodologies will provide engineers significant benefits as they design the next generation of motorsport technology, which requires the highest performance and superior power management," said Jim Miller, executive vice president of R&D at Cadence. "Using reference methodologies, engineering teams can reduce verification time to gain valuable development time, and improve the overall reliability and predictability of performance of the car."