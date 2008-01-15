Qimonda to postpone<br>installation at Singapore plant

At its 12-inch fab in Singapore, Qimonda is postponing the equipment installation due to a DRAM industry downturn.

At the end of 2006 the company started to construction the plant; however the structure is almost complete. Installation of the equipment was scheduled for 2008. According to industry sources the installation will be postponed until there is a clearer outlook for the DRAM market.