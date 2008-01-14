Farnell in distribution agreement with Ohmite

Farnell has signed a new distribution agreement with Ohmite to offer its technologically advanced resistive products on a worldwide basis.

The new agreement effectively globalises Farnell’s relationship with Ohmite as Newark, the US distributor and part of the Premier Farnell Group, already carries the Ohmite product range



A specialist in power resistor technology, Ohmite offers wire element, thick film, and carbon composition constructions for high-current, high-voltage, and high-energy applications. Farnell has already added over 2,500 Ohmite products to its portfolio’.