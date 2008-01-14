Valor plans to go public in the US

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd. announced today that it has filed a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed public offering of its ordinary shares in the United States.

Valor expects to offer $50 million of its ordinary shares and selling shareholders will be offered the opportunity to include up to an additional $20 million of their ordinary shares in the offering. Valor and/or the selling shareholders will also grant the underwriters an option to acquire an additional $10.5 million of shares to cover over-allotments, if any. The exact number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. The offering is expected to close during March 2008; however, the timing and terms of the offering are dependent on market conditions, the submission of regulatory filings and approval of Valor’s shareholders. Valor’s ordinary shares are currently traded on the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “VCR.“