Data Respons to acquire CCT

According to the Norwegian elektronikknett.no the Norwegian Data Respons ASA acquires CCT(Certified Computer Technology) for €1.16 million to strengthen its maritime sector.

CCT is expected to have a turnover for 2005 of €3.9 million with a profit of €1.2 million. "By this acquisition Data Respons achieves a unique position as provider of embedded solutions to the maritime market", said Data Respons's CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen to elektronikknett.no.



The deal is expected to be closed in the next week.